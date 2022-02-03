Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Shares Down 0.4%

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.40 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 80.30 ($1.08). Approximately 50,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,224,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.60 ($1.08).

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £93.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

