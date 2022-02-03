Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Major Shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. Sells 406,000 Shares of Stock

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $568,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bitnile Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Houston American Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $23,850.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Houston American Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 289.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUSA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 342.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 102,254 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 22,417.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 44,835 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 142.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

