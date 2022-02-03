H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues Earnings Results

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22, RTT News reports. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.83. 119,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. H&R Block has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

