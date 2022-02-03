Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 58,857 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 672.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,857 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.15% of United Therapeutics worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $202.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $155.71 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.78.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,043 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,326. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

