Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of Cable One worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 60.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,157.83.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,541.21 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,448.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,673.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,817.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

