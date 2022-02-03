Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,974,000 after buying an additional 4,128,234 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,791,000 after buying an additional 3,406,445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,886,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,829,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,423,000 after buying an additional 1,387,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,966,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,263,000 after buying an additional 1,235,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $32.61 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

