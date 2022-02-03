Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 105,204 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,204 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of Newell Brands worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

NWL stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 65.25%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

