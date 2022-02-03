Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 171,329 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pembina Pipeline worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Shares of PBA opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -829.13%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.