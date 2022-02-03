H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

H&T Group (LON:HAT)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of HAT opened at GBX 289 ($3.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £115.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 8.07. H&T Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 243.70 ($3.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325 ($4.37). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 283.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 284.37.
H&T Group Company Profile
