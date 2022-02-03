H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

H&T Group (LON:HAT)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of HAT opened at GBX 289 ($3.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £115.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 8.07. H&T Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 243.70 ($3.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325 ($4.37). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 283.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 284.37.

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

