Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.75-9.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.15.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $188.36 on Thursday. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $156.64 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $192.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hubbell stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

