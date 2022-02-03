Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Hubbell updated its FY22 guidance to $8.75-9.25 EPS.

Shares of HUBB traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.50. 6,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,652. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $156.64 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.11 and a 200 day moving average of $198.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hubbell stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

