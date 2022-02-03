Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPP opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,666.39%.

HPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

