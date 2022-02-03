Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €62.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €62.85 ($70.62).

Several analysts have issued reports on BOSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ETR BOSS traded down €0.22 ($0.25) on Friday, hitting €57.90 ($65.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €28.05 ($31.52) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($67.39). The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €53.24 and a 200-day moving average of €52.28.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

