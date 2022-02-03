Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €62.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €62.85 ($70.62).

Several analysts have issued reports on BOSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ETR BOSS traded down €0.22 ($0.25) on Friday, hitting €57.90 ($65.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €28.05 ($31.52) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($67.39). The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €53.24 and a 200-day moving average of €52.28.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

