HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Short Interest Down 24.3% in January

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in HumanCo Acquisition by 50.1% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 337,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 112,509 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 349,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 20.2% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 404,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 67,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMCO stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. HumanCo Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

