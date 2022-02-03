Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.86. Approximately 5,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 6,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Humankind US Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

