I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Down 18.9% in January

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in I-Mab by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in I-Mab by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMAB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.43. 1,034,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,696. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89.

Several research firms have commented on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

