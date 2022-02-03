ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON ICGT opened at GBX 1,225.39 ($16.47) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,255.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,198.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £839.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 954 ($12.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,314 ($17.67).
