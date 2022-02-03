ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON ICGT opened at GBX 1,225.39 ($16.47) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,255.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,198.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £839.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 954 ($12.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,314 ($17.67).

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

