IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Cut to $248.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.82.

Shares of IEX traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.60. 22,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,138. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a twelve month low of $188.04 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.17.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. IDEX’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,469,000 after acquiring an additional 110,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,725 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in IDEX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,286,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in IDEX by 114.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

