IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Short Interest Down 16.0% in January

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 724,700 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 862,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $8.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $542.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,354. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $630.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,781,000 after acquiring an additional 85,085 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.20.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

