Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Update

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ IMMR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,898. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $162.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. Immersion has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Eric Singer purchased 45,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 4,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $27,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,176,734 shares of company stock worth $8,451,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 12,442.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 537,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 532,889 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 762.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 397,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 395,920 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 283,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.