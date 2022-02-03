ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 153,575 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $69,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 293,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

