Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $522.08

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 522.08 ($7.02) and traded as low as GBX 447 ($6.01). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 464 ($6.24), with a volume of 895,701 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 11.83. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 520.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 517.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.30. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.02%.

In other Impax Environmental Markets news, insider John Scott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($67,222.37). Also, insider Nicholas Hurd purchased 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £6,991.80 ($9,400.11).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

