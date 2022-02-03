Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,300 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 473,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of IMPL stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Impel NeuroPharma has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Nelson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMPL. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 458.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

