Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2673 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Imperial Oil has increased its dividend payment by 47.0% over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $43.03 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Imperial Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 34.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

