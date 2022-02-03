Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 32,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 482,506 shares.The stock last traded at $42.30 and had previously closed at $40.92.

The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Imperial Oil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Imperial Oil by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 274,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,254,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

About Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

