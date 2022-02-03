Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$60.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a C$45.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$49.88.

IMO stock opened at C$54.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$46.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.73. The stock has a market cap of C$37.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$24.45 and a 1-year high of C$56.25.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

