Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $94.50.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.