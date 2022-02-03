Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.40. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 340,677 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 6.35.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 107.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $576,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 460,000 shares of company stock worth $1,432,300 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 89,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

