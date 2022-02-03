Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $516.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $26.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Independent Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.