Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock remained flat at $$22.72 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

