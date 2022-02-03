Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Update

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter worth approximately $779,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth $340,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

