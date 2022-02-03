Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-$7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.41.

A number of research firms have commented on INGR. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.80.

Ingredion stock opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $78.33 and a twelve month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ingredion stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

