Insider Buying: Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Acquires C$108,000.00 in Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Cody Slater bought 18,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,695,908.

Cody Slater also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Cody Slater bought 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.94 per share, with a total value of C$6,940.00.

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.92.

Several analysts recently commented on BLN shares. upgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.67.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.