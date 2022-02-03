Insider Buying: TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Major Shareholder Acquires $66,006.52 in Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TACT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

