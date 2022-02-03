Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells 251 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $52,019.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,892 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.39, for a total transaction of $430,221.88.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $437,128.38.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $416,602.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $3.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.97. 24,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.34 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.38 and a 200-day moving average of $215.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

