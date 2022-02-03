Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) SVP Sells $14,996.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 163 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $14,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Patrick Joseph Madson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $68,400.00.
Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $94.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $94.95.
NCBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 833,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,721,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,427,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,808,000 after buying an additional 141,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 48.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,745,000 after buying an additional 126,902 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,895,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
