Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) SVP Sells $14,996.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 163 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $14,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Joseph Madson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $68,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $94.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $94.95.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 25.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NCBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 833,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,721,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,427,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,808,000 after buying an additional 141,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 48.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,745,000 after buying an additional 126,902 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,895,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.