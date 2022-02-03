Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Sells $1,598,531.25 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $509.40 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $525.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.25.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,464,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,157,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

