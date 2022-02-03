Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $97.44. 271,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.55. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $148.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

