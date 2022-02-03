Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Sells 313 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $12,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christine Marie Utter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $502,146.32.

On Friday, January 7th, Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,856. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

