Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Lifted to “Buy” at BTIG Research

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $320.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PODD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

PODD opened at $253.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.01 and its 200 day moving average is $280.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

