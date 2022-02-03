Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Boosted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Amundi bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

