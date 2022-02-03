Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

