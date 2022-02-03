Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,024,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

PPA opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

