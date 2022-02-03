Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU)’s stock price were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 36,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 90,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47.

