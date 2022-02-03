Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years.

Shares of VPV stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

