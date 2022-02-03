Investar Holding Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Investar in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ISTR. TheStreet cut shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. Investar has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $199.83 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 476.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 89.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth $473,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the third quarter worth $2,228,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

