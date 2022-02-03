Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Investar from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Investar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of ISTR opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28. Investar has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 19.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 31,568 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth $628,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth $200,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 89.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

