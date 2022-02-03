Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/19/2022 – TCR2 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

1/18/2022 – TCR2 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

1/14/2022 – TCR2 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

1/13/2022 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.15. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

