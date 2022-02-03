Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Centerra Gold (CGAU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU):

1/20/2022 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

1/19/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50.

1/18/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

1/10/2022 – Centerra Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

1/7/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$14.00.

1/5/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Centerra Gold was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of CGAU opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $11.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -4.35.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 0.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

