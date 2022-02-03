Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,135 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,101% compared to the average daily volume of 97 call options.
NASDAQ:FARO traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,926. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $97.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $951.52 million, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.40.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
