Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,135 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,101% compared to the average daily volume of 97 call options.

NASDAQ:FARO traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,926. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $97.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $951.52 million, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 33.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after buying an additional 114,903 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 24,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

